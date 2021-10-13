The defendant, Christopher Worrell, is an accused Florida Proud Boys member charged with four felonies, including rioting and spraying pepper gel at police at a critical point leading to the initial Capitol breach.
The failure of D.C. officials to turn over medical records is “more than just inept and bureaucratic jostling of papers,” Lamberth said in a hearing, raising the possibility of deliberate mistreatment.
“I find that the civil rights of the defendant have been abused. I don’t know if it’s because he’s a January 6th defendant or not, but I find this matter should be referred to the attorney general of the United States for a civil rights investigation into whether the D.C. Department of Corrections is violating the civil rights of January 6th defendants ... in this and maybe other cases.”
Lamberth stopped short of imposing any further sanctions on jail officials, who belatedly produced the records Tuesday, or ordering the release of inmates. But he suggested that the U.S. Marshals Service may have to move inmates from the D.C. jail to other detention facilities if they are receiving improper treatment.
The case spotlights spiraling frustration among U.S. judges over conditions at the long-troubled D.C. jail, specifically the impact of pandemic restrictions and crippling staff shortages at the facility housing 1,500 federal and local detainees in the nation’s capital.
Conditions at the 45-year-old detention facility have long been criticized by inmates, lawyers and even judges. But the complaints reached new heights this spring after prisoner advocates criticized the prolonged confinement of detainees to stamp out the coronavirus pandemic. For roughly 400 days, jail officials imposed a 23-hour-a-day lockdown to enforce social distancing before conditions were eased this summer.
Now defense lawyers argue that complaints like Worrell’s related to medical care behind bars are the tip of the iceberg. Several have claimed in court that a lack of computers, video conference room and jail guards, in addition to continued pandemic restrictions, threaten some inmates’ constitutional rights to counsel and to view government evidence against them and contribute to their defense.
Also lurking beneath such concerns is the question of how long judges will allow prosecutors to continue to ask defendants to waive their rights to a speedy trial nine months after the violent attacks that led to assaults on about 140 police officers and disrupted Congress’s certification of the 2020 presidential election results.
A handful of Capitol breach defendants have aggressively raised concerns, but the same problems face hundreds of D.C. jail residents awaiting trial, most of them on local charges.
U.S. District Judge Carl J. Nichols highlighted unique concerns for Capitol riot defendants’ cases during a Sept. 20 hearing, when attorneys for defendant Edward Jacob Lang, 25, raised complaints. Lang, a former Pennsylvania high school wrestler who was charged with some of the most extreme and repeated violence against police on Jan. 6, said he could not help with his own defense because he could not thoroughly review video evidence.
Nichols said in court there was “a lot of tension” because of “the continued detention of defendants at the D.C. jail … where there is complicated [digital evidence] and where the covid protocols are slowing down or otherwise making it very difficult for client communications or mounting of a defense to occur.”
As of Sept. 2, about 37 Capitol riot defendants were jailed in Washington, a fraction of the roughly 700 defendants held pending trial and 400 in federal custody.