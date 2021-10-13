As a result, since Sept. 13, videoconference hearings for federal Capitol riot cases and other jailed defendants have been sharply curtailed, at the same time that the jail is no longer performing coronavirus tests on all inmates who must go to court in-person, judges said. That has led to at least one instance in which a hearing was canceled because a defendant transported to the court was sent back because he showed covid-like symptoms, only to learn that he had a pending negative test result, Lamberth said.