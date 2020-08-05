Both incidents occurred in the same week and “resulted in bodily injury,” according to the indictment.

Clark could not immediately be reached for comment, and court filings did not list an attorney for him. A spokesperson for the office of U.S. Attorney Michael R. Sherwin declined to comment.

AD

Clark joined the police force on July 17, 1989, according to District records.

He was last assigned to the 1st District in central Washington, but has been suspended from duty on noncontact status, police spokesman Dustin Sternbeck said.

Clark on July 13, 2018, “assaulted D.T. and used a prohibited trachea hold without legal justification,” using his arm and hand against the victim’s windpipe and throat, the indictment said.

AD

Five days later, on July 18, 2018, Clark “assaulted K.C. and used a prohibited trachea hold and a prohibited carotid artery hold without legal justification,” court filings said. He used his arm and hand against the victim’s windpipe and throat, as well as carotid artery and jugular vein, the indictment said.

AD

The indictment didn’t offer further identifying information for those involved. The indictment states that Clark deprived both victims of their constitutional rights under the Fourth Amendment to be free from unreasonable seizure, including excessive use of force.

The D.C. Council barred trachea holds by officers and restricted the use of carotid artery holds in 1986. D.C. police policy has prohibited the use of all neck restraints since 2017.

According to an annual report, the Office of Police Complaints has reported two or three chokehold complaints per year since 2016 — about 10 out of roughly 600 complaints over four years.

AD

Clark was charged under law that existed before the D.C. Council passed an emergency police reform bill last month that makes all chokeholds illegal and punishable by a maximum 10-year prison sentence, said a spokesman for Council member Charles Allen (D-Ward 6), chairman of the public safety committee.