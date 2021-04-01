The charge of assaulting a police officer with a deadly weapon carries a penalty of up to 20 years in prison.
While the documents use only the initials “M.F.,” a spokeswoman for D.C. police confirmed that the injured officer was Michael Fanone.
Fanone, 40, told The Washington Post in January that after being dragged down the steps of the Capitol, he was shocked with a stun gun and drifted in and out of consciousness. He said he heard members of the mob urging others to kill him with his own gun. Terrified, the father of four girls told the violent mob that he was a father.
“I thought, maybe, I could appeal to somebody’s humanity,” he said.
Fanone later learned that he had suffered a mild heart attack.
“I was pulled into the crowd, and I remember hearing people yelling, you know, ‘We got one!’ ” he recalled.
He was hit in the head from what “seemed like every angle.”
Rodriguez is the second person charged with assaulting Fanone. Thomas F. Sibick, of Buffalo, is accused of grabbing the officer’s body-worn camera and badge.
An attorney for Rodriguez could not immediately be reached for comment.
Peter Hermann contributed to this report.