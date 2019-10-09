Frese, who had a high-level security clearance, is due to appear in U.S. District Court in Alexandria on Wednesday, charged with willful transmission of national defense information. Authorities said he was arrested Wednesday morning when he arrived at his workplace in Virginia.

AD

AD

The two journalists were not immediately identified, but one of them, a woman, was apparently romantically involved with Frese and shared an Alexandria residence with him from August 2017 to August 2018, authorities said. They would not say whether she works for a U.S.- or foreign-based news organization.

The top secret information that Frese allegedly gave her, in April and May 2018, concerned the capabilities of a foreign nation’s weapons systems. Authorities declined to identify the foreign country.

At the woman’s urging, Frese allegedly passed additional top secret information to one of her colleagues at “an affiliated but different news outlet.” Authorities said Frese’s apparent motive was to help the woman advance in her career.

AD