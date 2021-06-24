In each lawsuit, Dominion uses the defendants’ words against them, citing dozens of public statements they made in media appearances and at public events spreading the lie that the voting machine company helped steal the election from Trump.
Whether the lawsuits are successful, however, will hinge on Dominion’s ability to show that false, factual statements harmed the company and that the three were acting with “actual malice” in making their remarks. The high burden is on Dominion to demonstrate that Trump’s allies knew their statements were false or made with a “reckless disregard for the truth.”
That is not an easy standard to meet, according to Roy Gutterman, a First Amendment expert and director of the Tully Center for Free Speech at Syracuse University’s law school.
“It’s more than just being irresponsible, it’s really ignoring information,” he said.
If U.S. District Judge Carl J. Nichols allows the cases to proceed, the voluminous examples included in the lawsuits will likely be whittled down to a smaller set of critical statements. The cases could also serve as a guidepost for people who appear on TV to advocate for one side of a political debate.
“It’s fun to go on TV and say anything you want to say and zealously defend a client or a movement, but you still have to avoid defaming people or entities,” Gutterman said. “There are limits.”
Dominion has filed a separate $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News, alleging that the network intentionally amplified false claims about the company to improve ratings. A second voting company, Smartmatic, has also filed a defamation lawsuit against Fox and prominent commentators.
Powell’s lawyers are urging the judge in Washington to dismiss the case, saying her comments are constitutionally protected political speech. Powell’s statements were made in her role as an attorney and advocate for Trump, and should be viewed as opinions and legal theories, her lawyers said in court filings.
No “reasonable person” would have believed that her statements were “truly statements of fact,” according to Powell’s attorneys.
Powell, a Texas-based attorney, made similar claims about the election and Dominion in court that were repeatedly dismissed by judges throughout the country. The federal Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency also issued a statement calling the 2020 election “the most secure in American history.”
For his part, Giuliani has called the lawsuit an effort to “wipe out and censor the exercise of free speech.” Giuliani, who worked as a lawyer for Trump in 2019 and 2020, denies that he has defamed the company “or that he has engaged in any wrongful or malicious conduct toward” Dominion, according to his attorney Joseph D. Sibley.
Dominion lawyer Thomas Clare, an experienced defamation attorney, has said the company went to court not only to seek financial compensation, but to restore its reputation and ensure a public airing of the issues at trial so that the false allegations are disproved and Americans can “have faith in their election systems.”
Powell and Giuliani, for instance, claimed that Dominion was established with communist money in Venezuela and that it uses software originally created to help now-deceased Venezuelan president Hugo Chávez fix elections. In reality, Dominion was founded in Toronto, in the basement of chief executive John Poulos, to “help blind people vote on paper ballots,” the complaint says.
As the false claims about Dominion spread, the company said its employees were harassed and received death threats. The company says it has spent more than $565,000 on protection for personnel since the election.
Defamation law provides broad protections for publishers. The judge in Dominion’s case will have to determine whether the company qualifies as what is known as a public figure because of its role in the election process. If it does qualify, Dominion would face a higher bar of having to prove that the Trump allies acted with “reckless disregard” of the facts.
Lindell’s lawyers said in court filings that Dominion opened itself up to criticism and commentary by taking on a key government function of recording and counting votes.
Lindell’s team called the lawsuit “nothing more than a media-driven ploy to discredit or silence anyone who exposes Dominion’s voting systems as the hackable and exploitable threat to American democracy that they are.”
In response, Dominion’s team said the case should be allowed to proceed because a reasonable jury could conclude that Lindell, a major Republican donor, and his MyPillow company promoted “the inherently improbable Big Lie that the election had been stolen from Trump because they thought their defamatory marketing campaign would dupe Trump supporters into buying MyPillows.”
Arguments are set for Thursday afternoon.
This story will be updated.