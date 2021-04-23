A federal appeals courts in Washington has granted the Justice Department’s request to postpone argument in the legal battle over a congressional subpoena for ex-president Donald Trump’s former White House counsel Donald McGahn.

The order from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit comes over objections from lawyers for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), who had asked the court to proceed with argument next week. Instead, the court gave lawyers for the Biden administration additional time to try to negotiate a deal with House Democrats over McGahn’s testimony.

In a brief order Thursday night, the D.C. Circuit set a new date of May 19 for argument before a full panel of judges. The court said there would be “no further postponements” in the case “absent exceptional circumstances.”

The House Judiciary Committee first subpoenaed McGahn in 2019, and has told the court it still needs his testimony to investigate Trump’s efforts to interfere with the investigation of former special counsel Robert S. Mueller III.

The case is before the full D.C. Circuit for a second time. U.S. District Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, now a Biden nominee for the appeals court, initially rejected Trump’s claim that senior presidential aides have “absolute immunity” from testifying. A three-judge panel reversed the ruling before the full D.C. Circuit found that the committee has legal grounds to sue.