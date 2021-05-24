Roof’s lawyers say the trial judge was wrong to find Roof competent to stand trial and to represent himself. The judge also should not have permitted certain emotional testimony from witnesses, including one who said Roof belonged in the “pit of hell,” Roof’s lawyers argue.
His death sentence could pose a challenge for the Biden administration. President Biden is opposed to capital punishment and as a candidate said he would seek to end federal executions.
But Biden has a strong personal connection to the South Carolina congregation and its pastor. In the days after the shooting, he visited the church with his family and attended the funeral of Emanuel’s senior pastor, the Rev. Clementa Pinckney, who was also a state senator.
The Trump administration moved aggressively to resume federal executions last year for the first time since 2003. Officials carried out 13 executions, including during Donald Trump’s final days in office.
Merrick Garland, Biden’s attorney general, has signaled that he is open to a pause in the federal death penalty, but the new administration has not yet ordered a moratorium. The White House and the Justice Department did not respond to messages seeking comment.
Robert Dunham, executive director of the Death Penalty Information Center, said that in contrast to Trump’s “execution spree” in his final year in office that was unparalleled in modern history, the Biden administration has made a “major policy change” by “simply doing nothing.”
All of the judges on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit have recused themselves from reviewing Roof’s case on Tuesday, which is likely to be the start of a lengthy appeals process. The notice from the court did not state a reason, but it is presumably because the lead federal prosecutor in Roof’s trial, Julius N. Richardson, is now a judge on the court.
Instead, the case will be heard by Judges Duane Benton of the 8th Circuit, Kent A. Jordan of the 3rd Circuit and Ronald Lee Gilman of the 6th Circuit.
After his conviction for federal hate crimes in 2016, Roof sidelined his attorneys for the penalty phase of his trial. Roof’s lawyers told the court in filings that Roof undermined his own defense by blocking the presentation of evidence from mental health experts who diagnosed him with symptoms of a psychotic disorder, anxiety, depression and autism.
Roof, now 27, believed “his sentence didn’t matter because white nationalists would free him from prison after an impending race war,” according to court filings.
“Roof’s crime was tragic, but this Court can have no confidence in the jury’s verdict,” said Roof’s legal team, led by attorneys Sapna Mirchandani, Alexandra W. Yates and Margaret A. Farrand.
Prosecutors described Roof as a “calm, confident, callous man” who showed no signs that mental illness had anything to do with his crime, and they presented nearly two dozen victim impact witnesses. Roof knew the church would be holding a Bible study class that evening because he had previously visited in preparing for the attack, prosecutors said.
When Roof entered the church, Pinckney handed Roof a study sheet and a Bible and offered him a chair. Roof sat next to Pinckney for the next 45 minutes. When parishioners stood and closed their eyes in prayer, Roof took out his gun and started shooting. Nine of the 12 parishioners present died that evening.
The government’s lawyers said in court filings that testimony from the first witness who described the horrific scene and said that Roof was “evil” did not taint the jury’s verdict. Nor did references to the parishioners as “good or religious people” affect the outcome, they said.
“Given what the jurors heard and saw about the crime itself (which occurred during Bible study) and the devastating impact of the loss of these nine parishioners on their families and community, the jurors were not likely to be overly swayed by hearing that they were good and devout people or by seeing religious images of them,” according to the filing from the government led in court by Justice Department lawyers Ann O’Connell Adams and Bonnie I. Robin-Vergeer.
Prosecutors also credited U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel in their filings for determining that Roof did not suffer from a mental illness that made him unable to understand the proceedings. The court-appointed expert found that Roof’s unwillingness to cooperate with his own legal team was not the result of a mental disorder, but rooted in “a deep seated racial prejudice.”
At trial, Roof insisted he was not mentally ill and told jurors, “There is nothing wrong with me, except logic.” He asked jurors to “forget” anything his attorneys said.