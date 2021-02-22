The department alleged that Coronel Aispuro conspired with others to assist Guzmán’s July 2015 escape from Mexico’s notorious Altiplano prison and engaged in planning another escape with others before Guzman’s extradition in January 2017.
Guzmán was sentenced to life in prison in federal court in Brooklyn in July 2019.
An attorney for Coronel Aispuro could not immediately be located for comment.
Coronel Aispuro and the couple’s mythologized marriage gained notoriety during the trial, which she attended daily, at times blowing kisses to her husband from the reserved second-row seat. Coronel Aispuro was introduced at age 17 to Guzmán, then 49, by her father, Inés Coronel Barreras, a Sinaloa cartel lieutenant later sentenced to prison for trafficking drugs and firearms.