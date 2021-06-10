The charges were filed March 26 and unsealed Wednesday in a criminal information, as was the existence of Thursday’s plea hearing, whose date was set April 7 under seal.
U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras ordered Coronel Aispuro to remain detained pending sentencing Sept. 15, after telling the defendant that prosecutors agreed to recommend leniency if she cooperates but that he was not bound by any such request.
Coronel Aispuro and the couple’s mythologized marriage gained notoriety during her husband’s trial in federal court on Brooklyn in 2019, which she attended daily, at times blowing kisses to her husband from the reserved second-row seat. She cut a glamorous figure, in stiletto heels and oversized sunglasses.
Guzmán was sentenced to life in prison that July.
Coronel Aispuro was arrested Feb. 23 at Washington Dulles International Airport in Virginia and has been jailed without bond.
The Justice Department also alleged that Coronel Aispuro conspired with others to assist Guzmán’s July 2015 escape from Mexico’s notorious Altiplano prison and engaged in planning another escape with others before Guzman’s extradition in January 2017.
Coronel Aispuro grew up in Sinaloa state, the traditional heart of Mexico’s illegal drug industry, but she was born in California, making her a U.S. citizen. She slipped over the border in 2011 to give birth to the couple’s twin daughters, María Joaquina and Emali, in a Los Angeles County hospital.
Coronel Aispuro is a former beauty queen who was introduced at age 17 to El Chapo, then 49. She is the daughter of Coronel Barreras, a Sinaloa cartel lieutenant later sentenced to prison for trafficking drugs and firearms. Her uncle, Ignacio “Nacho” Colonel, was at one time a partner of El Chapo’s.
Coronel Aispuro says that when she met her future husband, she had no idea he was involved in drug-trafficking, and she continued to maintain his innocence for years. Guzman’s Sinaloa cartel played a major role in the violence that has left more than 300,000 Mexicans dead over the past 15 years. But in a 2016 interview with Telemundo, his wife said that “of course he is not violent.”
Prosecutors said her husband periodically messaged her while he was on the run from Mexican authorities and allegedly referred to the logistics of drug trafficking.
Charging papers allege that beginning in about 2007 — when she turned 18 and married — Coronel Aispuro conspired with others to transport illegal narcotics, mostly marijuana, into the United States, in amounts that foreseeably exceeded quantities set by federal statute as punishable by at least 10 years and up to life in prison for first offenders.
Her conduct allegedly continued at least to her husband’s extradition to the United States on Jan. 19, 2017, the charges state.
Coronel Aispuro allegedly committed the money laundering conspiracy and property transaction offenses between 2007 and about Dec. 3, 2019, or about 10 months after her husband’s conviction and trial and 15 days after she was appeared speaking aboard a yacht in a U.S. reality cable television show about mafia families.
U.S. prosecutor Anthony Nardozzi said Coronel Aispuro acknowledged the government could show she controlled and derived rental income from commercial and residential properties owned by her husband. U.S. citizens are barred by federal law from certain financial transactions with government-designated drug kingpins.
The papers do not disclose details of what the government asserts it can prove at trial or the terms of any plea agreement, which ordinarily become public later.
Mary Beth Sheridan contributed to this report.
