Coronel Aispuro says that when she met her future husband, she had no idea he was involved in drug-trafficking, and she continued to maintain his innocence for years. Guzman’s Sinaloa cartel played a major role in the violence that has left more than 300,000 Mexicans dead over the past 15 years. But in a 2016 interview with Telemundo, his wife said that “of course he is not violent.”