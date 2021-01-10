Brock was photographed at the clerk’s desk at the well of the Senate chamber wearing a green helmet, tactical vest, and black-and-camo jacket, and holding a white flex cuff, used by police by restrain subjects, prosecutors said.

AD

The New Yorker reported that Brock is a retired lieutenant colonel, Air Force Academy graduate and combat veteran.

According to the New Yorker, Brock was purportedly identified to the FBI by Citizen Lab, based at the University of Toronto’s Munk School, which traced patches on his helmet and armor as bearing the insignia of the 706th Fighter Squadron. The report also said he had a vinyl tag of the Texas flag overlaid on the skull logo of the Punisher, a Marvel comic-book character who has been adopted by police and military groups and, more recently, by white supremacists and followers of the QAnon far-right conspiracy theory.

AD

Eric Gavelek Munchel, of Tennessee, was charged with the same counts as Brock, prosecutors said.

AD

Prosecutors said photos depicted a person who appears to be Munchel in the Senate gallery, carrying plastic restraints, a holstered object on his right hip, and a cellphone mounted on his chest to record events.

The cases are being prosecuted by the U.S. attorney’s office in Washington and the counterterrorism section of the Justice Department’s national security division, with assistance from federal authorities in northern Texas and central Tennessee.

FBI agents have been trying to determine whether some of those who stormed the Capitol on Wednesday intended to do more than disrupt the counting of electoral votes certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s November victory, including whether anyone sought to kill or capture lawmakers or their staffers, according to people familiar with the investigation.

On Thursday, the Justice Department charged Cleveland Meredith with texting threats about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) while driving to Washington with an Israeli army standard-issue Tavor X95 assault rifle and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

But investigators also are working to determine the motivations and larger goals, if any, of those who had weapons or other gear suggestive of a plot to do physical harm.