“If someone’s personal messages are now open for inspection because a tech company deleted their account, then it’s a big hole in the statute: An Internet provider can just delete the account and release all of someone’s private messages. I would have thought those messages were still protected,” Kerr said. “The U.S. Supreme Court really needs to start explaining what this statute means, because lower courts are dividing over how to interpret the law, and you just need some certainty.”