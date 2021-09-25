Every patient who had surgery at Rosen’s practice, Fairfax Ob-Gyn Associates, started getting a prescription for a custom scar cream, although he admits they did not all need them and could have used over-the-counter steroids to prevent scars. He admitted that only 15 percent of those creams were medically necessary. Rosen also admitted to getting kickbacks from Abdalla for anti-inflammatory drugs, and signing off on prescriptions for an expensive red algae powder without knowing why it was being used.