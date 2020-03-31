Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano said his office had selected inmates for release who had nonviolent convictions and were within 60 days of their release date. His office could not immediately provide a list of charges the defendants were facing.

Descano’s office reviewed each inmate’s case file, a process that was already underway before it was announced Monday night that a jail inmate in his 20s had covid-19. The case is the first at the Fairfax County jail, which houses nearly 620 inmates.

Locally, there have been six cases of covid-19 among inmates at the D.C. jail and one inmate who tested positive at the Prince George’s County jail.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys across the country have been making moves to release inmates in recent weeks in response to fears that coronavirus outbreaks could be disastrous behind bars. Several county and federal facilities have already seen alarming spikes in cases.

“Wherever possible, we’ve begun recommending the release of individuals who have adequately paid their debt to society and do not pose a threat to community safety,” Descano said in a statement. “The covid-19 outbreak has certainly added a layer of complexity and consideration to our processes. That’s why we’ve worked nonstop with other partners in this system to mitigate risks to individuals across this structure.”

Descano said his office is also working with the county’s magistrate to divert any people arrested to a hospital if they are showing symptoms of covid-19.

Descano previously announced his office would seek continuances in cases to keep people from coming to the courthouse, and limit cases in which it would ask judges to hold defendants to keep the jail population low.

Fairfax County Sheriff Stacey Kincaid could not be reached for comment Tuesday, but Andi Ceisler, a spokeswoman for the Fairfax County Sheriff’s Office, said an inmate in his 20s has been isolated after testing positive for the coronavirus on Monday. Ceisler said the man was the only inmate exhibiting symptoms of covid-19.

Tina Dale, a communications specialist with the Fairfax County Health Department, said investigators had been tracing the sick inmate’s contacts at the jail.

Dale said they had determined that four inmates had come in close contact with the sick man and have been isolated for 14 days. An additional 44 inmates in the sick man’s unit are being monitored for symptoms and are having their temperatures taken for 14 days.

Dale said two members of the sheriff’s office staff were tested commercially for the coronavirus and are also in isolation. The results of those tests are expected soon.

Dale said the sick man is almost certainly not the source of the infection, since he has been at the jail since Jan. 29.

“It’s not uncommon in these situations that another positive case will come about,” Dale said. “Clearly anyone can make the conclusion that this was brought in by someone else.”

Dale said investigators are trying to determine who that person is.

Ceisler said the jail population is only 617 — about half what it once was — so the jail has enough room to isolate inmates who test positive for the coronavirus in a block of empty cells.

Ceisler said the jail infirmary also has two “negative flow rooms,” which can house infected patients. Ventilation in the rooms keeps contaminated air from escaping.

The jail has taken a number of steps since mid-March to try to keep the coronavirus out of the jail. Staff members began screening incoming inmates for symptoms of covid-19 and taking their temperatures. The sheriff’s office also said it stepped up cleaning of the jail and barred visitors and volunteers.

But the jail has not taken steps some facilities have: quarantining new inmates for 14 days and distributing masks to staff.

Some also felt officials should have moved more quickly to reduce the jail population. Fairfax County Public Defender Dawn Butorac said judges and prosecutors have still been holding too many low-level, nonviolent offenders.

“There are a multitude of concerns we have been bringing to court for two weeks and have hit a wall,” Butorac said. “There were prosecutors and judges saying it’s safer for people at the jail. The magistrates are not releasing people as they should.”

Butorac said her office recently had clients who were held on a third petty larceny offense and another who was charged with DWI and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. She said both clients could have been released.

A spokesman for Descano’s office said prosecutors have to consider a multitude of factors beyond the charge in each case.