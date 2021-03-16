Howell ordered an arrest warrant to be issued for Sibick, and that he be taken to the District and jailed awaiting trial. The judge noted that stealing an officer’s radio is stealing his lifeline, and she called Sibick’s actions “lawless behavior” that is “a danger, then, now, and in the future.”

Sibick surrendered to the FBI on Friday after he was charged with entering a restricted building, disorderly conduct, obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder and taking something of value by force. Prosecutors said he disposed of the radio and buried the officer’s badge in his backyard.

The charges involve an attack on Officer Michael Fanone, a 40-year-old father of four daughters, whom rioters dragged down a set of steps on the Capitol’s West Terrace, where he was beaten and Tasered until he was unconscious and suffered a mild heart attack.

Fanone gave one of the first public accounts from police who were overrun by the mob of Trump supporters seeking to overturn an election he had lost. Authorities said that in addition to having his radio and badge ripped from his tactical vest, someone took his ammunition magazine and tried to take his holstered firearm.

Fanone recalled hearing a person yell: “We got one! We got one! Kill him with his own gun!”

Sibick’s federal public defender, Alexander J. Anzalone, noted his client had repeatedly made himself available to the FBI for interviews and was allowed to surrender two days after he was notified of the charges, and two weeks after he dug up the badge and gave it to the FBI. The lawyer argued that the timeline indicated that police did not consider Sibick to be dangerous.

Sibick also told authorities that he tried to help Fanone after the officer was dragged into the crowd.

In a court memorandum, Anzalone wrote that Sibick was not a leader or an organizer of the unrest, but rather “a scared man who according to the government’s own proffer turned over evidence he had buried in his backyard, hardly a dangerous mastermind.”

But prosecutors countered that Sibick had repeatedly lied to FBI agents about his participation in the riot, and about taking and disposing of Fanone’s badge and radio. They said he did not help Fanone. While Sibick told the FBI that he pressed the emergency button on Fanone’s radio to summon help, prosecutors noted that he hit the button 16 minutes after other officers had pulled Fanone to safety.

Prosecutors wrote in a detention memo that Sibick participated “in one of the most horrific attacks on an officer that day,” by “grabbing at law enforcement in the midst of the officer’s struggle to survive and removing his badge and radio.”

Howell agreed, saying that “only when the defendant understood the evidence was growing, he dug up the badge from the backyard and brought it in.”

The judge also rejected the defense attorney’s attempt to characterize an Instagram message that Sibick posted the day after the insurrection, calling what had happened a “disgrace,” as a sign of remorse.

Howell said the context of the statement “suggests that he thought it was a disgrace because he thought attempts of the mob to gain power over our Democratic process was a failure.”