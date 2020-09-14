“It’s quite strange,” Wohl said. He said neither he nor Burkman, to his knowledge, have been questioned by the FBI.
A spokeswoman for the Washington Field Office of the FBI said, “We cannot confirm that at this time.”
Burkman and Wohl have publicized baseless, inflammatory sexual assault allegations against former special counsel Robert S. Mueller III, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony S. Fauci, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), and former Democractic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, among others. Several people have claimed the pair paid them to concoct those accusations.
The Daily Beast reported in the past year that Wohl drafted a $1 million business proposal to game political betting markets by disseminating false information about Democratic presidential candidates.
Wohl, a former stock trader, faces a felony charge in California for selling an unregistered security.
Earlier this year, as President Trump’s longtime friend Roger Stone was fighting his conviction in a D.C. federal court, the pair released juror and grand jury information from the trial.
The Attorney General of Michigan is investigating a racist robocall aimed at discouraging voters in battleground states from casting their ballots by mail. Burkman and Wohl deny involvement in the calls.
