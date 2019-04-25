Federal agents searched Baltimore City Hall and Mayor Catherine E. Pugh’s home Thursday morning amid fallout from lucrative children’s book deals she cut with businesses connected to the government she has run since 2016.

Pugh (D) took an indefinite leave of absence beginning April 1 attributed to health issues following criticism of the more than $700,000 she was paid for her self-published “Healthy Holly” book series.

Investigators are scrutinizing Pugh’s deals with entities including the health-care company Kaiser Permanente, which was awarded city contracts, and the University of Maryland Medical System, on whose board she sat for many years.

The revelations, reported by the Baltimore Sun, have led to calls from the City Council and state lawmakers for Pugh’s resignation; an investigation by the state prosecutor; and to the firing of several of her aides.

An FBI spokesman said Thursday morning that federal agents were conducting a court-authorized search of City Hall and Pugh’s home. The arrival of federal agents from the FBI’s Baltimore field office and the IRS’s criminal investigation team from D.C. was the first public signal of federal law enforcement interest.

Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh, shown in June 2018 during an annual meeting of the U.S. Conference of Mayors in Boston, has taken a leave of absence citing health concerns and amid criticism of her “Healthy Holly” book deals. (Charles Krupa/AP)

Pugh, 69, is the second Baltimore mayor in the last decade whose tenure has been engulfed in a corruption scandal. Her troubles coincide with a surge in violence in the city that officials, including Pugh, have struggled to address. Homicides have topped 300 for four straight years, even as homicide arrest rates have plummeted, and there have been five police commissioners in as many years.

The Baltimore Sun reported that Pugh was paid $500,000 by the UMMS hospital network for the books beginning in 2011 when she was a state senator who served on a committee that partially funded the private system. Two weeks later, the Sun reported that Kaiser paid Pugh more than $100,000 for her self-published book at the same time it was seeking a $48 million contract from a city board controlled by the mayor.

Pugh initially dismissed questions about her UMMS deal as a “witch hunt” and said she was proud of the books. She subsequently characterized the agreement as a “regrettable mistake.” She resigned from the medical system board, on which she had sat for 18 years, and returned $100,000 for a shipment of books she said was not completed.

She was hospitalized with pneumonia for five days in late March and took an indefinite paid leave April 1 to recuperate.

Copies of Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh's self-published "Healthy Holly" illustrated paperbacks for children. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Sun/via AP)

City Council President Bernard C. “Jack” Young (D), who is serving as acting mayor, has removed several of Pugh’s aides, placing them on paid leave without public explanation.

Young is a Baltimore native who has been a fixture of city politics for more than two decades. He has served on the council for 22 years, the last nine as its president. Young called the scandal “traumatizing” for the city and said that he looked forward “to serving as a stabilizing force.”

In 2016, Pugh narrowly defeated Sheila Dixon in the Democratic primary. Dixon had resigned from office in 2010 after being convicted of embezzlement.

(This is a developing story that will be updated)

