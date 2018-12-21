A Metrobus is seen in Washington. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit previously upheld Metro’s policy of banning religious-themed advertisements on buses and trains. (Luz Lazo/The Washington Post)

A federal appeals court in Washington on Friday refused to revisit a ruling siding with Metro’s policy of banning all religious-themed advertisements on its buses and trains.

The Archdiocese of Washington went to court in fall 2017 after its Christmas-themed ads were rejected by Metro. In July, a panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit ruled in Metro’s favor, finding that the public transit system’s policy is within the bounds of the First Amendment.

The full appeals court on Friday declined to rehear the case. Two of the 10 judges reviewing the Catholic Church’s request said they would have taken another look at the case and said the panel ruling was at odds with Supreme Court precedent.

“The government in this case violated the First Amendment by prohibiting religious speakers from expressing religious viewpoints on topics that others were permitted to discuss,” Judge Thomas B. Griffith wrote in a dissent joined by Judge Gregory G. Katsas.

The dissenters noted that then-Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh was on the initial panel for oral argument, when he expressed concerns about Metro’s policy, but did not participate in the vote because of his elevation to the Supreme Court.