The fired police chief of Pocomoke City, Md., was sentenced Tuesday in a misconduct case brought by Maryland’s state prosecutor and will serve a term of probation.

Kelvin Sewell, the city’s first black chief, was convicted in May after a jury found that he improperly interfered in the investigation of a 2014 car crash. His conviction came soon after city officials settled a federal civil rights lawsuit Sewell had filed, accusing his former police department of racial discrimination.

The state charge of misconduct in office did not carry a set penalty. The judge in the case, W. Newton Jackson III, sentenced Sewell in Worcester County Circuit Court on Tuesday to a three-year suspended sentence that includes three years of probation.

[Pocomoke City agrees to consent decree in settlement with black police officers]

Maryland State Prosecutor Emmet C. Davitt had recommended a sentence of three years and said in court filings that Sewell should serve six months. At trial, Davitt said that Sewell had violated his oath to fairly enforce the law by interfering with the investigation of a traffic incident involving an acquaintance of Sewell’s. The driver crashed into two unoccupied parked cars, Davitt noted, with such force that one of the wheels on his car detached.

“The verdict in this case upholds one of the most basic principles of American justice — that our laws be enforced without partiality or prejudice,” Davitt said in a statement announcing the sentencing.

Sewell’s attorney Barry Coburn emphasized at trial the former chief’s experience and discretion to handle investigations and decide when to bring charges. Sewell, he said, had not acted corruptly.

“We are tremendously gratified by all the attention and focus that our judge devoted to the sentencing process — and gratified by the result,” Coburn said after the hearing Tuesday.

[Racial turmoil in Md.'s 'Friendliest Town' after black police chief is fired]

An appeals court had overturned Sewell’s initial conviction after his first trial and sent the case back to Worcester County.

Sewell’s supporters said the charges would not have been brought if he and two other black police officers had not spoken out against racial discrimination in the law enforcement community. Civil rights leaders had urged Davitt to drop the case.

Sewell, now chief senior investigator in the Baltimore state’s attorney’s office, served as Pocomoke City’s chief from 2011 until he was fired by the City Council in 2015. In his federal lawsuit filed in January 2016, Sewell said he was forced out after refusing to fire two black officers.

Davitt has said that Sewell’s federal lawsuit and discrimination complaints were not connected to the state’s case.

