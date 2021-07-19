“The symbolism of that act was unmistakable,” U.S. District Judge Randolph D. Moss said. “He was staking a claim on the floor of the U.S. Senate not with an American flag, but declaring his loyalty to a single individual over the nation. In that act, he captured the threat to democracy that we all witnessed that day.”
Moss said the Capitol riots caused damage far greater than the few hours of delay in Congress’s tallying of the electoral votes, saying it “left a stain that will remain on our nation for decades.”
“It means it will be harder for all of us to tell our children and grandchildren that democracy stands as the immutable foundation of our nation. It means we are all fearful of the next attack in a way we never were, and it makes us question whether our democracy is less secure than we believed just months ago,” Moss said, calling the harms “enormous” and “chilling.”
In a statement before he was sentenced Hodgkins said, “I can say without a shadow of a doubt I am truly remorseful and regretful for my actions in our nation’s Capitol on January 6, the damage that my actions caused and the way the country I love has been hurt.”
U.S. prosecutors had called for 18-month prison term, citing the need to deter domestic terrorism.
“Jan. 6 was genuinely an act of terrorism … The need to preserve respect for the law is really at its pinnacle in a crime like this,” Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Mona Sedky said.