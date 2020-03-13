Tanis’s co-conspirator and the scam's ringleader, former District government employee Eugenia Rapp, 50, of Woodbridge, Va., pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud in July 2019 and will be sentenced on April 1, court records show.
According to court filings, Rapp worked as a vocational rehabilitation counselor with the disability agency, which provides benefits like college tuition to help prepare qualified recipients for work.
Despite conflict of interest rules, Rapp served as counselor for more than 20 people — whom she knew were not eligible and whom she described as relatives — so she could approve their applications, prosecutors said. From 2012 through 2016, the D.C. government gave about $834,536 in benefits to her relatives and friends, according to court records.
When one of Rapp’s recipients wanted to attend Tanis’s nursing school, Rapp helped Tanis become an approved District vendor, records showed. In the process, Tanis asked Rapp to have $47,895 in benefits awarded to five students at his school, even though they ineligible because they were not District residents, according to Tanis’s plea.
Tanis provided one of Rapp’s relatives with a full scholarship, as well as money at Rapp’s request, plea documents showed.