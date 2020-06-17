“The irony and sheer duplicity of [Gleeson’s] accusations against the Justice Department now — which is finally exposing the truth — is stunning,” Flynn attorneys wrote in a 32-page brief.

AD

AD

They said courts cannot “usurp or even inquire behind” the executive branch’s core power of deciding who to prosecute — such as by calling witnesses or seeking new evidence in Flynn’s case — but can only review the existing record.

“The only appropriate and lawful action this court can take in response to the Government’s Motion to Dismiss in this case is to grant it,” lawyers for Trump’s former national security adviser concluded.

The filing came one week after Gleeson argued to U.S. District Judge Emmet G. Sullivan that the Justice Department’s May 7 motion to exonerate the retired three-star Army general was corrupt, politically motivated and “a gross abuse of prosecutorial power.”

AD

Gleeson said Flynn’s guilt “could hardly be more provable” — noting Flynn had admitted his conduct under oath three times and pleaded guilty before two judges — and accused Trump of refusing to accept “settled foundational norms of prosecutorial independence.”

AD

“The Government has engaged in highly irregular conduct to benefit a political ally of the President,” Gleeson said.

Sullivan has paused Flynn’s case to hear from outside groups ahead of a scheduled July 16 hearing. Sullivan also appointed Gleeson to advise the court and argue against the Justice Department’s bid to abandon Flynn’s prosecution more than two years after he pleaded guilty.

AD

In a parallel proceeding, a panel of the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit last week expressed skepticism at Flynn’s request that it order Sullivan to immediately dismiss Flynn’s criminal case but cautioned that the judge’s role may be limited.

“If there was bad faith, it occurred in the original prosecution. Shouldn’t we allow [the executive branch] to self-correct?” U.S. Circuit Judge Karen LeCraft Henderson said near the end of the nearly two-hour argument.

AD

Flynn was the highest-ranking Trump adviser convicted in special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election.

AD

Flynn awaits sentencing after pleading guilty in December 2017 to lying in an FBI interview that Jan. 24, to conceal conversations with then Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

Although Flynn pleaded guilty and cooperated with the Mueller probe, he reversed course after Mueller’s investigation ended and Barr took office last year. Flynn switched defense teams, accusing prosecutors and his former attorneys of coercing him into pleading guilty and concealing FBI misconduct and asserting his innocence.

Barr ordered a review of Flynn’s case in January. And last month, in a move that prompted a career department prosecutor to quit the case, Barr determined that Flynn’s January 2017 FBI interview was unjustified because it was “conducted without any legitimate investigative basis.” As a result, the department concluded, any lies Flynn told about his contacts with Russia and other foreign governments were immaterial to any crime.

AD

AD

The department cited newly uncovered FBI records showing the bureau had decided to close a counterintelligence investigation of Flynn before learning of his calls with Kislyak. The Justice Department said FBI officials also knew that the calls probably did not give rise to a crime by themselves and differed over how to handle or interpret his actions.

The government reversal prompted intense criticism, including from law enforcement officials and Democrats, who said the department had given in to political pressure.

“Pursuant to an active investigation into whether President Trump’s campaign officials coordinated activities with the Government of Russia, one of those officials lied to the FBI about coordinating activities with the Government of Russia,” Gleeson said.

AD

“That is about as straightforward a case of materiality as a prosecutor, court, or jury will ever see,” he wrote.

AD

In a separate filing to Sullivan on Wednesday, the U.S. attorney’s office for the District of Columbia, which took over the case from Mueller’s team, took a far different tone than Flynn’s. The office simply asserted it was the executive branch’s sole constitutional “power to decide when — and when not — to prosecute potential crimes.”

The Justice Department’s May 7 motion “represents the authoritative position of the Executive” that Flynn’s continued prosecution through sentencing is not in the “interests of justice.” The government also said persuading a jury that Flynn’s lies were willful and material “beyond a reasonable doubt would be difficult.”

AD

“A court has no power to review that exercise of prosecutorial discretion,” wrote Flynn case prosecutor Jocelyn Ballantine, Acting U.S. Attorney Michael R. Sherwin and his acting top deputy, Kenneth C. Kohl. “The Court should dismiss the case and should reject court-appointed amicus curiae’s efforts to use [federal rules of criminal procedure] for purposes that [it] does not (and, under the Constitution, cannot) serve.”

AD