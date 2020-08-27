“The defendant confessed collaboration with a very sophisticated foreign intelligence agency, the GRU,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Thomas W. Traxler said, referencing the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation. Authorities say that the alleged conspiracy occurred between 1996 and 2011.

Debbins has worked in intelligence and had access to “highly classified information . . . relating to Russia in particular,” Traxler said. His admission came during a security clearance renewal investigation in 2019, Traxler said, when Debbins was teaching in London.

Magistrate Judge John F. Anderson questioned why, if Debbins made an admission in writing in July 2019 and his London home was searched at the time, he was not arrested until now.

Debbins sat for eight interviews with federal agents, defense attorney David Benowitz noted, and was in regular touch with them. He also flew overseas and returned during the investigation.

“The government was aware of this situation over a year ago,” Anderson said.

Traxler said the government was “concerned” Debbins would flee over the past year but had to corroborate the document the prosecutor described as a confession. It would have been “premature” to arrest him any earlier, Traxler said.

Traxler said that Debbins appealed to Congress in December for help with his career, saying his clearance was on hold because of a “self-reported incident.”

“Mr. Debbins thought that he was going to be able to talk his way out of it,” Traxler said. He said Debbins now “faces a very dire set of options.”

As he argued unsuccessfully to have his client freed pending trial, defense attorney Benowitz said with a little effort, authorities “could have charged Mr. Debbins” in the past year but decided to allow him to remain in the community.

He also noted that the allegations of collusion with Russia end a decade ago: To say that there’s this immediacy of danger . . . doesn’t fly.”

While Traxler suggested the GRU would help Debbins flee to Russia, Benowitz argued otherwise.

He “exposed ties and contacts to the GRU, which the GRU would view as a betrayal,” Benowitz said. “He would likely end up in jail or worse if he were to go to Russia at this point.”

Anderson said it was a “close question” but agreed Debbins could not be released: “He has information that could cause damage to the United States if disclosed to a foreign government.”

Prosecutors say Debbins was first approached by Russian intelligence when he was a 19-year-old student at the University of Minnesota and a member of the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) studying abroad in Chelyabinsk, Russia. He met his future wife, whose father was a colonel in the Russian Air Force living in Chelyabinsk, according to the indictment.

First Debbins was tasked with getting the names of four nuns at a local Catholic church, according to the indictment, which does not say why such information was sought. That began a 15-year relationship, prosecutors allege, in which he regularly reported to Russian intelligence officers under the code name “lkar Lesnikov.”

Debbins is accused of sharing information on his Special Forces unit’s activities and personnel, the names of U.S. counterintelligence operatives, and the name of a fellow Special Forces member he thought might be receptive to recruitment by Russia. In return, prosecutors say, he was given $1,000, a bottle of cognac and a Russian military uniform. He was asked to provide the Russians with army field manuals but declined, according to the indictment.

Debbins was on active duty from 1997 to 2005, first as a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) officer before joining the Special Forces, according to an Army spokesman. Debbins did not serve in combat. His security clearance was suspended for a violation during an assignment in Azerbaijan in 2004.

He then went into the private sector against the wishes of the Russian operatives, according to the indictment, who wanted him to pursue a career in the U.S. government. Despite concern over the Azerbaijan incident, his business ties to Russia and his father-in-law, he was granted a top-secret security clearance in 2010. By his own account, Debbins went on to teach at the Academy for Defense Intelligence at Fort Meade and as an instructor for the United States European Command (EUCOM) and NATO.

The indictment makes no mention of any contact with Russian intelligence after 2011. In 2012, the GRU approached Debbins’s father-in-law to ask about the defendant, Traxler said.

Debbins has traveled in the same circles as members of the Trump administration and other prominent Republicans. He is a graduate of the Institute of World Politics, a national security graduate school in Washington founded by a Reagan administration Soviet specialist. Former national security adviser Michael Flynn’s son attended the school; Trump associate Erik Prince has served on the board of trustees.

At a talk at the school in January, Debbins spoke about how Russia directed all available resources toward national security, and would use anyone in intelligence operations.

“We have these rules,” he said. “The Russians don’t.”

IWP did not respond to requests for comment and has removed content referencing Debbins from its public website.

He was a guest at a 2017 dinner attended by Prince and funded in part by Foster Freiss, a prominent Republican donor. In 2019, he spoke on Russia at a University of Cambridge Intelligence Seminar. That program was for years co-hosted by Stefan Halper, a former Republican operative who helped the FBI in its investigation into Russian election interference. Halper stepped down from his role in those seminars in 2016 over concern they were vulnerable to manipulation by the Kremlin.

Prince and Freiss did not immediately return requests for comment.