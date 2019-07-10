A former State Department ­office manager was sentenced to 40 months in prison Tuesday for hiding contacts with two Chinese intelligence agents who lavished her with tens of thousands of dollars and gifts over five years while asking her for diplomatic and economic information.

U.S. District Judge Randolph D. Moss of the District of Columbia said Candace Claiborne, 62, from 2011 to 2016 ignored obligations under her top-secret security clearance to report contacts, which she acknowledged in pleading guilty in April to a reduced charge of conspiring to defraud the United States.

Prosecutors said Claiborne did not turn over classified information, and she was not charged with espionage. However, U.S. authorities said that by delivering internal cables, white papers and other sensitive non-defense information at the agents’ request, she helped Chinese officials in ongoing economic talks with the United States.

In sentencing documents, Supervisory Special Agent Paul Higgins, a branch chief for the investigations division of the State Department’s counterintelligence office, said the Chinese could use the knowledge gained from Claiborne “to target U.S. government personnel vulnerable to recruitment and enhance their ongoing intelligence collection operations against U.S. diplomatic facilities.”

Claiborne had worked at the State Department since 1999, including in overseas postings in Iraq, Sudan and China, and as an office manager for the minister of public affairs for the U.S. Embassy in Beijing.

The Justice Department said two intelligence agents for China gave Claiborne’s family $20,000 in cash, electronics, trips, an apartment and tuition for a young relative at a Chinese fashion school.

Prosecutors agreed to drop counts of felony obstruction, lying to the FBI and wire fraud.

The case comes as U.S. officials have called Chinese economic espionage the nation’s most severe counterintelligence threat and have mounted a string of espionage and trade-secret prosecutions.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Thomas A. Gillice of the District and prosecutors Julia Edelstein and Evan Turgeon of the Justice Department’s national security division had asked for a sentence of five years in prison.

Assistant federal defender David Bos asked for time served, which has included nearly a year under house arrest and 16 months of incident-free electronic monitoring with a nightly curfew.

