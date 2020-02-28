The Justice Department had argued that the Constitution categorically bars the courts from stepping into this kind of dispute between the politically elected legislative and executive branches, and in a 37-page opinion, U.S. Circuit Judge Thomas B. Griffith wrote, “We agree and dismiss this case.”

“The Committee’s suit asks us to settle a dispute that we have no authority to resolve. The Constitution does not vest federal courts with some ‘amorphous general supervision of the operations of government,’” Griffith wrote, drawing a concurring opinion from Judge Karen LeCraft Henderson and a dissent from Judge Judith W. Rogers.

In a 20-page concurring opinion, Henderson balked at a sweeping concession of judicial power, rejecting Griffith’s “categorical stance” that neither Congress nor the House or Senate may resort to the courts “in any interbranch dispute.”

“I do not believe, however, Supreme Court precedent supports a holding of that scope,” Henderson wrote.

Henderson also rejected a Trump administration claim that top White House aides enjoy “absolute immunity” against compelled testimony saying the assertion is “a step too far, again, under Supreme Court precedent.”

The judges were reviewing a November decision from U.S. District Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, who upheld the House Judiciary Committee’s August subpoena for McGahn. The judge rejected the White House’s broad claim that top advisers like McGahn are “absolutely immune from compelled congressional testimony” and the assertion that the president can overrule current or former aides “own will to testify.”

If McGahn wanted to refuse to testify — by invoking executive privilege, for instance — the judge said he had to do so in person, and question by question.

Trump had blocked McGahn’s testimony, saying the key presidential adviser could not be forced to answer questions or turn over documents. At oral argument on Jan. 3, Justice Department attorney Hashim Mooppann urged the court to stay out of a political dispute between Congress and the White House. He said choosing sides would undermine “public confidence in the court.”

The lawsuit was filed before the formal start of impeachment proceedings and the House vote in December to impeach Trump for his alleged effort to pressure Ukraine to conduct investigations that would benefit his re-election campaign. The Senate voted to acquit Trump on Feb. 5.

The committee had asked the court to enforce its subpoena for McGahn, who lawmakers have said is the “most important” witness on the question of whether Trump obstructed justice in special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election.

