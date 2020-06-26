Nader also agreed to pay $150,000 in restitution to the victim, who was 14 at the time Nader brought him from the Czech Republic to the United States.

He still faces charges in D.C. federal court of helping to funnel illegal foreign contributions to both the Clinton campaign and President Trump’s inaugural fund.

A Lebanese American businessman, Nader for decades has wielded significant influence in negotiating peace treaties and financial agreements between the United States and countries in the Middle East.

“He’s lived most of his life in international privilege and to much acclaim. He’s worked with presidents and princes; the powerful and the infamous,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Jay Prabhu said at sentencing. “But that wasn’t Mr. Nader’s only passion . . . Mr. Nader has had a sexual interest in minors for over 35 years.”

Nader, an associate of President Trump, became entangled in special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s investigation because he helped set up a January 2017 meeting between another Trump associate, Erik Prince, and a Russian official.

During that investigation, FBI agents searched Nader’s phones and found what appeared to be child pornography in WhatsApp messages sent to him. Nader maintains those images were merely obscene jokes that he did not realize were on his phone. But he admitted to receiving an email containing child pornography in 2012 and bringing a child into the country for sexual purposes in 2000.

“It has been a long journey and it still will be,” the victim, now 35, said in a statement written in Czech and translated in court. “I hated myself and was ashamed of myself.” He said seeing Nader prosecuted was helpful in “restoring my soul and my health.”

Defense attorney Jonathan Jeffress said that in recent years Nader has learned to control his urges as “as he as aged and as he has realized that his work doing good things for people, doing good things for peace, doing good things for the United States became more important to him.”

Prosecutors had agreed to ask only for the mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years.

Nader has been investigated and convicted of similar conduct in the past, but he has never been punished so severely. In 1991, after being convicted of transporting child pornography in Alexandria, he was given a six-month sentence in part because he was actively involved in negotiating the release of hostages from Lebanon. In 2003, he was sentenced to a year in prison in the Czech Republic for soliciting underage boys.

Throughout the years he has been involved in high-level diplomatic negotiations in Israel, Syria, Saudi Arabia and Iraq. He helped arrange Trump’s first trip to Riyadh.