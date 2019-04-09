Chelsea Manning’s attempt to fight a grand jury subpoena is frivolous, prosecutors argued Tuesday, and her claims that she has been illegally surveilled by the government are unsubstantiated.

The former Army intelligence analyst is in jail for refusing to testify about her decision in 2010 to share classified information with the anti-secrecy website WikiLeaks and is appealing both the subpoena and her incarceration. Officials have confirmed that WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has been charged under seal in the Eastern District of Virginia.

“Manning has all but conceded that her refusal to answer questions before the grand jury has no legal footing,” prosecutors wrote in a filing to the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals. “Manning has no non-frivolous basis for refusing to testify.”

Manning has contended that she told the government all she could about her crime during her 2013 court-martial, but prosecutors disagree.

The government did not explicitly deny any surveillance but said there are other reasons to believe Manning has more to offer about her interactions with Assange.

“There are innumerable ways in which investigators can obtain prior statements without using electronic surveillance, notably in this case including from Internet chats that Manning participated in and that were introduced as evidence in her court-martial,” they wrote. “Given Manning’s high-profile conviction for leaking information, the Government had ample independent reasons — reasons having nothing to do with surveillance — to subpoena her for testimony.”

Manning said during her court-martial that she alone made the decision to hand war logs and State Department cables to Assange. Her attorneys say that there is no reason to question her further, and so the subpoena is an abuse of the grand jury process.

If prosecutors think she has been inconsistent, it is because “the government has intercepted, misunderstood, and misattributed electronic communications,” her lawyers wrote in a recent filing.

Prosecutors pushed back Tuesday, saying Manning’s answers to questions before the military court were “limited.” She offered details about her conduct while pleading guilty to some charges, but she did not take the stand in her own defense at trial. Military prosecutors disputed Manning’s account of how extensively she had worked with Assange.

“To suggest that she has been questioned exhaustively is simply not true,” prosecutors wrote Tuesday. But they did not elaborate on what they think Manning may have omitted.

Manning has been granted immunity from further prosecution based on her testimony by both the Department of Justice and the Army, and so cannot claim a constitutional right to avoid self-incrimination, prosecutors said in their Tuesday filings.

Assange is staying at Ecuador’s Embassy in London under asylum; the charges against him remain sealed.

