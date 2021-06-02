In admitting to the stiffest felony count charged by prosecutors against individuals not otherwise accused of conspiracy or violence in the Capitol riot, Hodgkins faces a prison sentence of 15 to 21 months under federal guidelines. His sentencing is poised to become a test case watched by other defendants deciding whether to accept pleas, several defense lawyers said.
“I have decided that I will accept this plea offer, and I will plead guilty to charge one,” Hodgkins told U.S. District Judge Randolph D. Moss.
Hodgkins’s attorney, Patrick Leduc, said he would seek a lower sentence at a sentencing hearing as soon as July 19, and he asked the judge to waive a $7,500 to $75,000 fine because his client also agreed to pay $2,000 in restitution for his share of riot damage to the Capitol.
Prosecutor Mona Sedky estimated damage to the Capitol at $1.5 million — the first time prosecutors have given a public cost estimate.
“There’s no justification for Jan. 6. That’s why he is standing up and entering a plea of guilty. He acknowledges what he did was wrong, and there’s no excuses for it,” Leduc said outside the hearing.
Leduc said his client is an Eagle Scout with no prior record and a “working Joe” who is a crank operator at a steel processing plant.
Prosecutors agreed to drop four misdemeanor counts of trespassing and disorderly conduct in the restricted Capitol building and grounds. They also agreed to give Hodgkins credit for accepting responsibility, pleading in a timely manner and paying compensation.
Hodgkins is one of about 450 defendants federally charged in the riots, which authorities said contributed to five deaths, assaults on nearly 140 police and the evacuation of a joint session of Congress.
Nearly half the defendants face only misdemeanor charges likely to carry no prison time for first offenders. However, about 200 are charged with obstructing an official proceeding of Congress and are accused of intending to impede or interfere with Congress’s confirmation of the electoral vote count. The charge carries a maximum 20-year prison term.
The threat of heavy jail time led to the first guilty plea stemming from Jan. 6 by Jon Ryan Schaffer, described in court documents as a founding member of the Oath Keepers. Schaffer agreed on April 16 to cooperate fully with prosecutors and is among at least 19 members of the right-wing group whose members or associates have been charged with planning for violence in the Capitol attack. Schaffer, 53, a guitarist and songwriter for the heavy metal band Iced Earth, could face roughly four years in prison, although if his cooperation is valuable to prosecutors in other cases, he might be able to shave a significant amount of time off that sentence.
Hodgkins was arrested Feb. 16 after FBI agents said they identified him in photos and video footage taken of rioters inside the U.S. Capitol building.
The FBI cited closed-circuit Senate video and other video published by the New Yorker magazine showing Hodgkins in the Senate chamber holding a red, white and blue “Trump 2020” flag and wearing a dark Trump T-shirt as he stood next to the Senate dais.
Hodgkins admitted that he “corruptly endeavored to influence, obstruct, or impede” Congress in a signed statement of offense that was read by prosecutors in court. Reading from the statement, Sedky said Hodgkins was holding the flag with other individuals while they “shout, cheer and say prayers” from the elevated platform and desk in the Senate well. They included a shirtless man using a bullhorn and wearing face paint at the vice president’s chair. Hodgkins wore eye goggles at one point and pulled latex gloves on and off in a bid to aid another rioter, Sedky said.
In charging papers, the FBI said Hodgkins told investigators he took a bus to Washington by himself and saw rioters break windows and engage in a knife fight. But he said he did not participate in violence or vandalism or know those who did. He has been released on conditions including a curfew and GPS monitoring.