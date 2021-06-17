A House subcommittee investigating coronavirus-related fraud released a report Thursday blaming the Trump administration for allowing Stewart’s scam to proceed “despite clear red flags.” While he was never paid for his $38.5 million in contracts with VA and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Stewart wasted critical time and gave officials a false sense of hope that more than 6 million masks were on the way. The Arlington Air Force veteran, who ran his own company, was a legitimate government contractor but one with scant experience.