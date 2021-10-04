The cells were named HeLa cells for the first two letters of Lacks’s first and last name. But until about a decade ago, the identity of the woman behind those initials was largely hidden — including from her descendants. A 2010 book titled “The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks,” written by Rebecca Skloot, changed that by telling the story of the Baltimore woman and the afterlife of her cells. The book was later adapted into a movie starring Oprah Winfrey, and it prompted Johns Hopkins to admit that it should have “done more to inform and work with” the Lacks family over the years.