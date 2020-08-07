The “effective functioning of the Legislative Branch critically depends on the legislative prerogative to obtain information, and constitutional structure and historical practice support judicial enforcement of congressional subpoenas when necessary,” Judge Judith Rogers wrote for the majority.

The decision is a legal victory for House Democrats, but the ruling does not mean that McGahn will immediately appear on Capitol Hill. The decision sends the case back to the initial three-judge panel, which had ruled against the House, to consider McGahn’s other challenges to the subpoena, making it unlikely that the case will be resolved before Congress adjourns in January and the subpoena expires.

The opinion also cleared the way for a second House lawsuit, finding that lawmakers have a right to got to court to challenge the Trump administration to block the diversion of billions of dollars to build the president’s signature southern border wall.

House Democrats initially subpoenaed McGahn before the start of its formal impeachment investigation into the president that ended with Trump’s acquittal in the Senate in February. But House lawyers told the court that McGahn's testimony is still relevant to ongoing oversight and will help the Judiciary Committee determine whether Trump “committed impeachable offenses” in former special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s investigation.

Trump had prevented McGahn from answering the subpoena, saying key presidential advisers cannot be forced to answer questions or turn over documents, and are “absolutely immune from compelled congressional testimony.”

The Justice Department urged the court not to choose sides in a political battle and said lawmakers have other tools to compel the White House to cooperate. A decision in the House’s favor, said government attorney Hashim Mooppan, would open the floodgates, allowing lawmakers to “come in and sue every time the executive branch exceeded its authority.”

The case reached the full appeals court after a divided three-judge panel in February said courts have no power to resolve a “bitter political showdown” over the House Judiciary Committee’s subpoena for testimony from McGahn.

The full court was reviewing a decision from U.S. District Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, who upheld the subpoena and rejected the White House’s broad claim that top advisers like McGahn are “absolutely immune” and the assertion that the president can overrule current or former aides’ “own will to testify.”

If McGahn wanted to refuse to testify — by invoking executive privilege, for instance — the judge said he had to do so in person, and question by question.

Judges Gregory Katsas and Neomi Rao did not participate in the case. Both were nominated by the president and previously held high-level positions in the Trump administration.

