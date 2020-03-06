Lawyers for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) want a full complement of judges on the appeals court to overturn the ruling from a three-judge panel of the same court. If last week’s ruling stands, it means the president’s former White House counsel can defy the subpoena from the House Judiciary Committee.

Even if the full D.C. Circuit agrees to take a second look, the case is likely to be appealed to the Supreme Court.

“This unprecedented ruling compels the attention of the full Court,” the House argued in a 113-page appeal, saying the Trump administration’s claims of absolute immunity from congressional oversight highlighted the scale and urgency of the legal stakes. “Present circumstances — in which the President has announced broadscale defiance of Congress’s oversight power — underscore how dramatically this ruling could upset the constitutional balance of powers.”

Attorneys for the House said the 2-1 ruling conflicts with a 1976 precedent in which the circuit court upheld the House’s standing to intervene in a lawsuit the Justice Department filed to block AT&T from complying with a subcommittee subpoena. Blocking the McGahn subpoena, the appeal argued, “prevents the House from carrying out its function as a check on the power of the Executive, and undermines Congress’s authority to fulfill” its constitutional responsibilities.

House Democrats went to court after President Trump blocked McGahn’s testimony, saying the key presidential adviser could not be forced to answer questions or turn over documents.

Judge Thomas B. Griffith, writing for the majority, agreed with the Justice Department argument that courts should stay out of such political disputes. The court, Griffith wrote, “cannot decide this case without declaring the actions of one or the other unconstitutional, and ‘occasions for constitutional confrontation … should be avoided whenever possible.”

In dissent, Judge Judith W. Rogers said the high court has long recognized Congress’s power to investigate and subpoena information, and warned the ruling undermines legislative oversight. She noted President Trump’s “sweeping categorical resistance” and refusal to cooperate with the House impeachment inquiry.

The court’s opinion, Rogers wrote, “all but assures future presidential stonewalling of Congress, and further impairs the House’s ability to perform its constitutional duties.”

Ordering McGahn to appear before the committee, she wrote, does not require the court to choose sides because the subpoena is not a demand for McGahn to answer specific questions — only to appear in person.

The third judge on the panel, Judge Karen LeCraft Henderson, agreed with Griffith’s overall judgment, but rejected a Trump administration claim that top White House aides enjoy “absolute immunity” from compelled testimony.

Pelosi signaled after the panel’s ruling last week that the House would seek rehearing. In a statement, she said the president’s defense team at his Senate impeachment trial had undercut the Justice Department’s position in the subpoena case.

“Even President Trump’s own lawyers told the American people over and over again during the impeachment trial that the House should have gone to court to enforce its subpoenas — while at the same time arguing the exact opposite in the courtroom,” Pelosi said.

The House committee subpoenaed McGahn in August before the start of formal impeachment proceedings. Lawmakers said McGahn was the “most important” witness on the question of whether Trump obstructed justice in special counsel Robert S. Mueller III”s Russia investigation.

Before Trump was acquitted in the Senate on Feb. 5, House lawyers said McGahn’s testimony was still critical to establish a pattern of alleged misconduct by the president.