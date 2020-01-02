Even as the timing of an impeachment trial remains uncertain, the House Judiciary Committee is “continuing to conduct its inquiry into whether the president committed other impeachable offenses,” House lawyers said in court filings in advance of oral argument at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit.

Justice Department lawyers counter that the vote to impeach Trump last month “fundamentally alters” and undercuts House Democrats’ justification for seeking certain grand jury evidence because the next steps in the impeachment process are “for the Senate to determine.”

“The committee has no need for materials to ‘inform’ its ‘consideration’ of articles of impeachment that are no longer before it,” Justice Department lawyers told the court.

The back-to-back court hearings Friday come as lawmakers plan to return to Washington on Jan. 7. Pelosi (D-Calif.) has held off sending articles of impeachment — for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress — to the Senate over concerns about witnesses and documents for the trial.

Both lawsuits were filed before the formal start of impeachment proceedings centered on the president’s alleged effort to pressure Ukraine to conduct investigations that would benefit Trump politically.

House General Counsel Douglas N. Letter said in court filings this month that lawmakers retain a “substantial and urgent interest” in the secret material and witness testimony as they make decisions about how to present evidence in a Senate trial, and to potentially bolster claims about presidential misconduct.

In the first case, House Democrats want the court to enforce a subpoena for McGahn, who they say was “witness to several of Trump’s efforts to undermine investigations into foreign interference in elections.”

Trump had blocked McGahn’s testimony claiming that top presidential advisers are “absolutely immune from compelled congressional testimony.”

The appeals court is reviewing a November decision from U.S. District Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson who upheld the Judiciary Committee subpoena from August. The judge rejected the White House assertion that a president can overrule current or former aides’ “own will to testify,” calling it “a proposition that cannot be squared with core constitutional values, and for this reason alone, it cannot be sustained.”

Justice Department lawyers urged the appeals court to stay out of a political dispute between Congress and the White House, and warned against appearing to take sides in what are now contested issues in any impeachment trial.

In a brief filed in support of the House, a dozen former Republican members of Congress say the Trump administration’s broad immunity claims for presidential advisers are at odds with historical practice and “would severely disrupt the Constitution’s careful balance” between the legislative and executive branches.

The appeal will be heard by a three-judge panel made up of Judges Karen LeCraft Henderson, Thomas B. Griffith and Judith W. Rogers.

In the second case, the Justice Department is asking the D.C. Circuit to reverse a court order to disclose to the House certain grand jury evidence from Mueller’s investigation. Chief U.S. District Judge Beryl A. Howell in October ruled that the House was legally engaged in a judicial process that exempts Congress from secrecy rules that typically shield grand jury material.

Howell called “extreme” the Justice Department’s position that despite legal rulings during the impeachment inquiry into Richard M. Nixon, courts in 1974 should not have given Congress materials from the Watergate grand jury.

Justice Department lawyers told the appeals court there is no exception to secrecy rules for a Senate impeachment trial because it is not a “judicial proceeding.”

House lawyers, in response, said Congress cannot be barred from obtaining information it needs to decide whether to impeach the president and remove him from office. Specifically, the House is continuing to examine whether Trump lied about his knowledge of Russian interference in the 2016 election in written responses to questions from Mueller’s investigators.

With the Senate trial beginning as soon as this month, House lawyers said the appeals court’s quick review is “even more essential to prevent the Trump administration from obstructing Congress in its efforts to obtain the information it needs to carry out its constitutional responsibilities.”

The three-judge panel for the second case includes Judges Griffith, Rogers and Neomi Rao.

