An Iranian television journalist with dual U.S.-Iranian citizenship completed her testimony Wednesday before a federal grand jury in Washington and has been released from U.S. government custody, three people familiar with the case said.

No further details were immediately available regarding the whereabouts of Marzieh Hashemi, 59, a veteran producer and on-air presenter for Iran’s English-language Press TV, whose arrest Jan. 13 by the FBI on a “material witness” warrant drew protests from Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Hashemi’s family said she was arrested when she arrived at Lambert International Airport in St. Louis, where she had been working on a documentary about Black Lives Matter, before boarding a flight to Denver to visit her adult children in Colorado.

The U.S. government confirmed Friday in an unsealed court order that it was holding Hashemi, who also was referred to by her birth name of Melanie Franklin, pending her testimony, and that she has not been accused of any crime.

Material witness warrants are rare and can be used to arrest witnesses if they have information important to a criminal investigation and are deemed likely to flee. Hashemi’s case is the first such filed in federal court in Washington this year.

Grand jury proceedings are closed and the nature of the investigation in which Hashemi’s testimony has not been made public.

Hashemi was seen entering the federal courthouse in Washington, D.C., Wednesday morning with one of her sons, where her testimony was expected. The people familiar with her case said she was released after her testimony concluded Wednesday afternoon, as a small crowd of demonstrators rallied in her behalf outside the courthouse for the U.S. District Court for the District.

Press TV, a Tehran-based network overseen by the Iranian government, and Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting objected to Hashemi’s detention, and Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif last week called her arrest a “violation of freedom of speech.”

Her son Hossein Hashemi, a research fellow at the University of Colorado, told The Washington Post on Friday that he, his mother and two of his siblings had been subpoenaed to appear at court in Washington but said he did not know the subject matter.

It was not clear by early Wednesday evening whether Hashemi’s children had completed their testimony. Efforts to contact an attorney for one of them was unsuccessful.

Preston Burton, an American attorney representing Hashemi, said the matter was under seal.

One of the people familiar with the case said she and her children were together at a hotel.

Emails to Iran’s permanent mission at the United Nations and de fact consular interests section at the Pakistan Embassy in Washington requesting comment were not returned.

A U.S. Justice Department spokesman referred questions to the unsealed order by U.S. District Chief Judge Beryl A. Howell, which stated the U.S. government expected to release Hashemi “immediately following the completion of her testimony before a grand jury investigating violations of U.S. criminal law.”