All four traveled to Syria, their friends and family have said, out of an intense desire to help — either by reporting on the war there or giving aid to those displaced by the conflict.
Kotey’s plea marks the first time a member of the Islamic State has been held accountable in a U.S. court for those killings. He faces a mandatory life sentence.
In exchange for his admission of guilt, prosecutors agreed that after Kotey serves 15 years in a U.S. prison, he may seek to serve the rest of his sentence in the United Kingdom, where he was born. If that happens, Kotey also agreed he would plead guilty in a United Kingdom prosecution and face a life sentence there, and be returned to the United States if released by the U.K.
The government agreed to the possible transfer because three British men were also abducted by the same terror group, and two, aid workers David Haines and Alan Henning, were slain. A third, journalist John Cantlie, was never found and the British government said in 2019 he may still be alive.
Parents of all four American victims were in the courtroom, taking notes and dabbing their eyes as the names of their children were read over and over. They had pressed for criminal trials in the United States for suspects arrested overseas.
Kotey was captured in Syria in 2018 along with El Shafee Elsheikh, another accused Islamic State militant who is awaiting trial in the case, and brought to the United States in October.
Along with the masked killer from the videos, Mohammed Emwazi, who was killed in a drone strike in 2015, and a fourth Londoner, Aine Davis, they became known by hostages as “The Beatles” because of their British accents.
The United Kingdom revoked the pair’s citizenship because of their alleged affiliation with the Islamic State and at the time declined to pursue charges against them. But a court challenge from Elsheikh’s mother kept the British government from sharing key evidence with American authorities without assurance the two men would not face the death penalty in the United States.
Under pressure from both the Pentagon and the victims’ families, who did not want the men transferred to Guantánamo Bay, the Trump administration agreed in late 2020 not to seek capital punishment in the cases.
In court, Kotey read a statement in which he said he was “principally involved in every process of these negotiations” of trying to extract ransom from the United States, including emails and the “proof-of-life videos and emails” sent to the hostages’ families. “This role of mine required that I at times engage in acts of violence against the captives in order to subdue them, in order to compel those western governments, including the United States, to act fast and cooperate with our demands. I had no doubt that any failure of those foreign governments to comply with our demands would ultimately result in either the indefinite detention of those foreign captives, or their execution.”
Prosecutors have alleged that both Kotey and Elsheikh were involved in the Islamic State’s attempts to extract ransom from prisoners’ families through calculated brutality. Kotey instructed hostages to kneel and watch a Syrian prisoner’s execution while holding signs begging for their release, prosecutors said.
Under President Barack Obama, the military tried and failed to rescue the four American hostages; surviving relatives have rebuked him for not doing more to secure their release.
Foley, 40, a freelance journalist from Illinois working for the Boston-based GlobalPost, was abducted along with a British translator in November 2012. GlobalPost said it worked desperately to rescue Foley, but video of his death was released in August 2014.
Sotloff, 31, was also a freelance journalist, raised in Florida, who was abducted near Aleppo in August 2013. Video of his death was released in September 2014. In both cases, the journalists’ families received emails allegedly written by Kotey and Elsheikh demanding either money or the release of Muslim prisoners. The indictment states that Kotey and Elsheikh were also involved in transporting the prisoners between detention sites.
Mueller, 26, was a humanitarian aid worker from Arizona who had worked with agencies such as Doctors Without Borders when she was kidnapped in August 2013. Despite American military efforts to rescue her, her family received an email with photos confirming her death in February 2015.
Kassig, 26, was a former Army Ranger from Indiana who founded a humanitarian aid group for refugees and was on his way to deliver food and medical supplies to refugees when he was abducted in October 2013. Video of his death was released by the Islamic State in November 2014.
The Islamic State of Iraq and Syria reached its peak in 2015, and as the group’s territory shrunk, the campaign of public beheadings ended. But adherents of the group’s violent ideology continue to rely on such brutal methods; in recent months, observers say Islamist militants have decapitated dozens of civilians in Mozambique.
Elsheikh is set to go to trial in January. Davis was imprisoned in Turkey in 2017.
Kotey pleaded guilty to hostage-taking resulting in the deaths of four Americans and conspiring to support the terrorists who killed American, British and Japanese hostages.