In court, Kotey read a statement in which he said he was “principally involved in every process of these negotiations” of trying to extract ransom from the United States, including emails and the “proof-of-life videos and emails” sent to the hostages’ families. “This role of mine required that I at times engage in acts of violence against the captives in order to subdue them, in order to compel those Western governments, including the United States, to act fast and cooperate with our demands. I had no doubt that any failure of those foreign governments to comply with our demands would ultimately result in either the indefinite detention of those foreign captives, or their execution.”