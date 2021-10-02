Prosecutors say he narrated over a dozen ISIS recruitment videos, including two of the group’s most influential efforts at luring Westerners: “Flames of War: Fighting Has Just Begun” in 2014 and “Flames of War II: Until the Final Hour,” in 2017.
In the videos, according to court records, Khalifa encouraged supporters to try and join the Islamic State abroad or, if they could not, to launch attacks in their home countries. One video included included a voice recording of the man who declared his allegiance to ISIS before committing a massacre at Pulse Nightclub in Orlando in 2016.
Others showed brutal executions, including Syrian prisoners forced to dig their own graves before being executed and a Jordanian pilot being burned alive.
“As alleged, Mohammed Khalifa not only fought for ISIS on the battlefield in Syria, but he was also the voice behind the violence,” Raj Parekh, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, who is also one of the prosecutors handling the case, said in a statement. “Khalifa promoted the terrorist group, furthered its worldwide recruitment efforts, and expanded the reach of videos that glorified the horrific murders and indiscriminate cruelty of ISIS.”
Khalifa, who was born in Saudia Arabia, was also responsible for translating material from Arabic to English, prosecutors said.
It’s the second case involving the Islamic State’s propaganda arm brought in Alexandria federal court recently. Parekh and Assistant U.S. Attorney Dennis Fitzpatrick are also handling the case against two men accused of helping kill American and British hostages on behalf of the Islamic State, executions that were turned into gruesome propaganda videos. One of the pair pleaded guilty last month; the other is set to go to trial next year.
At the time the ‘Flames of War” videos were released, American authorities had no idea who the narrator was; the FBI sought public help identifying him in 2015. After his capture, Khalifa identified himself to multiple news outlets as the mysterious propagandist.
In an interview with Canadian Broadcasting after his capture, Khalifa said, “I had a normal life back in Canada, I was doing very well for myself and I decided to give it up knowing … what I was sacrificing in the process. That was a decision I made and I stuck to that decision.”
As the Islamic State was collapsing in 2018, Khalifa told FBI agents, he was ordered to flee but chose to stay and fight. In a gun battle with the Syrian Democratic Forces in January 2019, his AK-47 jammed and he surrendered, according to prosecutors.