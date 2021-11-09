According to the memorandum, Chansley was named an “oddball” by classmates and bullied throughout his schooling. During his time in the U.S. Navy from 2006-2007, Chansley consulted the ship’s medical doctor on whether he was “crazy,” and following consultations he was diagnosed with “Schizotypal Personality Disorder,” the memorandum says. Watkins said, however, that his client was not given proper treatment after this diagnosis or told of the diagnosis.