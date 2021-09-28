Prosecutors drew a distinction in seeking probation only for Northern California architect Valerie Ehrke, for example, who was inside the Capitol for only about a minute, made it only about 15 feet, and did not engage in violence or significant social media activity. U.S. District Judge Paul L. Friedman said that lawmakers no more than the president should have people unlawfully “entering their house — our house — the people’s house, while they are doing their jobs,” but agreed to impose 120 hours of community service after Ehrke was one of the first to submit to an FBI interview and decide to plead guilty.