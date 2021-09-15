Dolan, a 20-year Marine veteran, marksmanship instructor and former security guard at the Four Seasons resort in Palm Beach, is one of 18 alleged associates of the extremist anti-government group charged in a single indictment in the assault on the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters that disrupted Congress’s Jan. 6 confirmation of President Biden’s win in the 2020 election.
Prosecutors alleged Dolan was among a group that forced entry through the Capitol’s East Rotunda doors after marching single-file in a stack up the steps wearing camouflage vests, helmets, goggles and Oath Keepers insignia. Prosecutors also accused others in the group of stashing rifles beforehand at a Ballston hotel.
Dolan was charged on May 27 with conspiracy and aiding and abetting the obstruction of an official proceeding of Congress, as well as rioting and destruction of federal property.
The court docket did not state what Dolan might plead guilty to, and a plea is not final until it is accepted by a judge.
Prosecutors have alleged the Oath Keepers group came to Washington at the urging of founder Stewart Rhodes, usually identified as “Person One” by the government in court documents. In court filings, prosecutors have asserted that Rhodes began discussing plans to keep President Donald Trump in the White House by force as early as Nov. 9 and exchanged dozens of encrypted messages, phone calls and other communications with members of the “stack” group before and during the riot.
Rhodes, 56, has not been charged and is not accused of wrongdoing. He has accused prosecutors of trying to manufacture a nonexistent conspiracy.
“I may go to jail soon, not for anything I actually did but for made-up crimes,” Rhodes told Texas Republicans at a March rally in Laredo. He urged Trump supporters to “not cower in fear” and claimed that the federal government “was trying to get rid of us so they can get to you.”
Last week, Kellye SoRelle, a lawyer for the Oath Keepers who was with Rhodes outside the Capitol on Jan. 6, said the FBI seized an iPhone from her. A related search warrant stated that investigators are continuing to probe whether Rhodes’s associates conspired to subvert the election results or violate seditious conspiracy laws, as first reported by Mother Jones.
Dolan attorneys Michael van der Veen — who represented Trump in his second impeachment trial — and Libbey Van Pelt did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
In an interview with the right-wing Gateway Pundit website arranged with the help of SoRelle that prosecutors attributed to Dolan, the former Marine before his arrest initially suggested that Capitol officials intentionally opened the doors, adding, “As far as I know there was never any preplanned intention, operation, criteria, to go into the Capitol.”
Federal prosecutors have charged roughly 22 members and alleged Oath Keepers associates overall, including four others who have pleaded guilty and agreed to help investigators.
Only one of the four was a co-defendant in the main conspiracy case, and his plea could provide a benchmark for comparison to Dolan.
Graydon Young, 55, of Englewood, Fla., admitted to reduced charges of two federal felony counts, including conspiracy and obstructing Congress. While the conspiracy and obstruction charge is punishable by up to 20 years in prison, prosecutors and Young’s defense said in a plea agreement that he could face 63 to 78 months under advisory federal sentencing guidelines. The government also agreed to request a lower sentence in exchange for his substantial assistance.