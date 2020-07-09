Sullivan’s request for rehearing comes after a divided three-judge panel on June 24 ordered him to put an end to the case and said Sullivan was wrong to appoint a retired federal judge to argue against the government’s position.

In response, Sullivan’s attorneys told the court that while the panel majority’s opinion is couched as a fact-bound ruling, it marks a “dramatic break from precedent” that “threatens to turn ordinary judicial process upside down.”

“It is the district court’s job to consider and rule on pending motions, even ones that seem straightforward,” wrote Sullivan’s attorneys, led by Beth Wilkinson. “This Court, if called upon, reviews those decisions—it does not preempt them.”

In May, Sullivan refused to grant the government’s request to end the criminal case against Flynn, who twice pleaded guilty to lying to federal agents about his contacts with Russia’s ambassador before Trump took office in 2017.

Instead, Sullivan tapped retired federal judge John Gleeson to argue against the Justice Department’s request, prompting Flynn’s attorneys to take the unusual step of asking the appeals court to intervene midstream and accuse Sullivan of bias.

Sullivan had been set to hold a hearing next week to scrutinize the politically-charged case testing the limits of the judiciary’s power to check the executive branch.

In ruling against Sullivan in late June, appellate Judge Neomi Rao, a recent nominee of the president, found “this is not the unusual case where a more searching inquiry is justified.”

But Judge Robert L. Wilkins disagreed, saying it was “unprecedented” for the court to shut down Sullivan’s review before he had rendered a decision. Wilkins said the judge should have an opportunity to examine the Justice Department’s change of heart.

“This is no mere about-face; it is more akin to turning around an aircraft carrier,” Wilkins, a nominee of President Barack Obama, wrote of the government’s action.

Federal appeals courts, one step below the Supreme Court, rarely agree to take a second look at cases initially decided by three-judge panels. But the D.C. Circuit recently sat as a full court to reconsider the dismissal of two lawsuits brought by House Democrats — one to enforce a congressional subpoena for Trump’s former White House counsel Donald McGahn and another challenging the president’s spending on a border wall.

Flynn was the highest-level Trump adviser convicted in special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s Russia investigation. Instead of proceeding to sentencing, Attorney General William P. Barr ordered a review of the Flynn investigation. He then moved to drop the long-running case, saying new evidence showed FBI agents did not have a valid reason to question Flynn, so any lies he told did not amount to a crime.

