U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly of Washington extended an emergency court overhaul of the jail, granting a preliminary injunction sought by the D.C. Public Defender Service and the ACLU of the District of Columbia in a class-action lawsuit for prisoners.

The judge stopped short of ordering inmate releases, but gave the D.C. Department of Corrections and the U.S. Bureau of Prisons until July 1 to deliver “detailed” plans for “the review and possible further reduction” of people under supervision.

“The Court finds that Plaintiffs have been exposed to an unreasonable risk to their health,” Kollar-Kotelly wrote in a 40-page opinion.

“Defendants’ policies, and the delayed and insufficient implementation of many of those policies, has prevented Plaintiffs from being able to take the preventive and precautionary steps” used by the public to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, she said.

In a statement, staff attorney for the D.C. Public Defender Service Steven Marcus applauded the reforms.

“These long-awaited reforms will vastly improve the conditions inside the jail, and give everyone inside, prisoners and staff alike, a greater chance at surviving this pandemic,” Marcus said.

ACLU of DC Legal Director Scott Michelman added that “the court correctly found that the District’s efforts have been too little, too late.”

“Judicial intervention is necessary to avert grave risks of serious illness and death,” Michelman said.

A spokesman for D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine (D) did not respond to a request for comment.

As of mid-May, the confirmed infection rate per capita for inmates behind bars at D.C. jail facilities was 13.5 percent, nearly 14 times that for the city’s population as a whole, Kollar-Kotelly wrote. A May 22 sampling of 304 symptom-free inmates found 4.6 percent tested positive.

Overall, D.C. officials report that 207 inmates and 86 corrections workers have tested positive, and one inmate and one worker has died.

The jail system held 1,260 inmates as of Tuesday, 28 percent fewer than the 1,739 on March 24. Reasons for the reduction include fewer defendants being charged and detained by police; court-ordered releases and transfers; and expanded early release of nondangerous inmates. The judge also commended transfers by the U.S. Marshals Service of 135 federal inmates and efforts to move 70 to 120 more, including high-risk prisoners.

Kollar-Kotelly similarly praised D.C. corrections officials and said her order was “by no means impugning the good faith” of efforts to improve conditions. Still, she said, inspectors found that social distancing — keeping inmates six-feet apart — is still “not prevalent” in jail common areas because of understaffing.

Inmates lack “reliable, timely access to health care,” although the jail relies on self-reporting of symptoms for testing, she said. Medical request forms are not always available and are not picked up for as many as four or five days, inspectors found, including one submitted by a prisoner who later tested positive.

Prison authorities have been “on notice” that “absent testing, sick inmates may continue to reside in the general population and infect others,” Kollar-Kotelly wrote, “however, many of these deficiencies continue. ”

Some inmates continue “to rely on ripped towels and ripped T-shirts” to clean cells nearly four months into the pandemic, the judge said. Authorities also have been unable to enable all inmates to make and receive confidential legal calls, she said.

