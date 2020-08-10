A divided three-judge panel in late June ordered Sullivan to close the case and said he was wrong to appoint a retired federal judge to argue against the government’s position. But the full court, sitting Tuesday with 10 judges, agreed to take a second look at the unusual case that tests the power of the judiciary to check the executive branch.

AD

In May, Sullivan refused to go along with the government’s request to drop charges against Flynn, who twice pleaded guilty to lying to federal agents about his contacts with Russia’s ambassador in Washington before Trump took office in 2017. Instead, Sullivan appointed retired New York judge John Gleeson to oppose the Justice Department’s request.

AD

In response, Flynn’s attorneys made the unusual move to petition the D.C. Circuit to intervene midstream and force the judge to toss Flynn’s case. Sullivan defended his position that the court has authority to investigate whether dismissing the case is in the public interest, and hired a high-profile and politically experienced trial lawyer to argue his reasons.

Before oral arguments on Tuesday, carried via live stream because of the coronavirus pandemic, the court indicated two areas of interest. The court told lawyers on both sides to be prepared to address whether Flynn should be required to show “there are no other adequate means to attain the relief” that he requested and therefore must wait until after Sullivan renders a decision to petition the appeals court.

AD

Separately, the court asked lawyers to address whether Sullivan’s request in July for rehearing by the full court creates the impression that he is biased or suggests that the judge is now himself a party in the case and should therefore be disqualified from hearing the matter.

AD

Because Sullivan was ordered by the D.C. Circuit to respond to Flynn’s initial petition, and could not be represented by the Justice Department that is now aligned with Flynn, the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts is paying Sullivan’s legal fees as prescribed by statute.

Flynn was the highest-level Trump adviser convicted in special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s Russia investigation. Instead of proceeding to sentencing, Attorney General William P. Barr ordered a review of the Flynn investigation. He then moved to drop the long-running case, saying new evidence showed FBI agents did not have a valid reason to question Flynn, so any lies he told did not amount to a crime.

AD

In its 2-to-1 decision in June, the D.C. Circuit panel said it is not within a judge’s power to prolong a prosecution or examine the government’s motives for moving to drop criminal charges.

AD

“This is not the unusual case where a more searching inquiry is justified,” wrote Judge Neomi Rao, a recent Trump nominee, who was joined by Judge Karen LeCraft Henderson, a nominee of President George H.W. Bush.

Judge Robert L. Wilkins disagreed. Sullivan “must be given a reasonable opportunity to consider and hold a hearing on the Government’s request to ensure that it is not clearly contrary to the public interest,” wrote Wilkins, a nominee of President Barack Obama.

AD

The panel ruling cut short Sullivan’s plans to hold a hearing to formally consider the government’s request to dismiss the case.

In asking the court to revive the case, Sullivan’s attorney Beth Wilkinson said the panel decision short-circuited the usual process. The ruling, she told the court, marks a “dramatic break from precedent” that “threatens to turn ordinary judicial process upside down.”

AD

“It is the District Court’s job to consider and rule on pending motions, even ones that seem straightforward,” Wilkinson wrote. “This court, if called upon, reviews those decisions — it does not preempt them.”

Flynn’s attorneys urged the court to let the panel decision stand and said Sullivan should not be allowed “to delay and generate litigation against a criminal defendant.”