In a 75-page opinion Friday, Chief U.S. District Judge Beryl A. Howell of Washington handed a victory to House Democrats, saying the House was legally engaged in a judicial process that exempts Congress from normal grand jury secrecy rules.

But Justice Department attorneys noted that Howell herself in arguments referred to her court as “a speed bump on the way to the Circuit for review.” The attorneys said they would file an expedited appeal to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.