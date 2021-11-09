The abrupt hold on the litigation came because of a dispute in the case of Ibrahim al-Krshiny, who alleges he and his family were targeted by Hifter’s forces because of their hometown. In 2014, the lawsuit asserts, his family’s home came under assault from Hifter’s army. Two of his relatives died in the gunfire. He was taken captive and beaten and electrocuted; he survived but lost an eye, while two of his brothers were killed, according to the lawsuit.