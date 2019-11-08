The letter came in response to House Democrats’ request this week that Kupperman drop his novel lawsuit seeking to resolve conflicting orders over his participation in the impeachment inquiry into President Trump.

House Democrats withdrew Kupperman’s subpoena this week, and in the interest of speed, said lawmakers would instead be guided by the outcome of a separate case involving a subpoena for testimony from former White House counsel Donald McGahn. That case is further along in judicial proceedings and raises similar questions about the limits of immunity from congressional subpoena for high-ranking White House officials.

But Kupperman’s lawyer said in his letter Friday that the issues are distinct and require a separate ruling on the White House’s claims of “absolute testimonial immunity” for top aides. Unlike McGahn, Cooper emphasized that Bolton and Kupperman participated in meetings and conversations involving sensitive, national security discussions at the heart of the impeachment inquiry.

“Dr. Kupperman stands ready, as does Ambassador Bolton, to testify if the Judiciary resolves the conflict in favor of the Legislative Branch’s position respecting such testimony,” Cooper wrote.

“If the House chooses not to pursue through subpoena the testimony of Dr. Kupperman and Ambassador Bolton, let the record be clear: that is the House’s decision.”

