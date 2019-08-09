Hezbollah supporters shout slogans and wave Lebanese, Hezbollah and Iran flags, during a rally to commemorate the 40th anniversary of Iran's Islamic Revolution, in southern Beirut in February 2019. (Hussein Malla/AP)

A Lebanese businessman accused of providing tens of millions of dollars to help finance Hezbollah was sentenced in federal court in Washington this week to five years in prison.

Kasim Tajideen, 63, pleaded guilty last year to committing roughly $1 billion in unlawful transactions since 2009. Tajideen is a Lebanese-Belgian citizen who ran a multibillion-dollar commodities shipping empire from Beirut.

He was arrested and charged in March 2017 with evading U.S. government sanctions imposed after he was added in 2009 to a Treasury Department list targeting supporters of the Iran-backed terrorist organization.

“This defendant knowingly violated sanctions and put our nation’s security at risk,” Assistant Attorney General Brian A. Benczkowski said in a statement after Tajideen was sentenced Wednesday by U.S. District Judge Reggie B. Walton.

U.S. Attorney Jessie K. Liu said in a statement after the hearing that the prison term “highlights our efforts to prosecute those who violate sanctions meant to stem the flow of money to terrorists groups.”

In the plea agreement Tajideen signed, he admitted to engaging in up to $1 billion in transactions cleared through the U.S. financial system that were barred under sanctions laws and wiring at least $30 million to unwitting U.S. vendors for what prosecutors have said were purchases of poultry and grains and an order for small safes from a California company.

U.S. officials said Tajideen’s prosecution came after a three-year investigation into Hezbollah’s global logistics and financing arm. Investigators are targeting individuals and networks supporting Hezbollah, which has been a U.S.-designated terrorist organization since 1997 and has fought in support of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in that country’s civil war and with armed insurgents against U.S. forces in Iraq.

Spencer S. Hsu contributed to this report.

