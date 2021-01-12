A delay of days could have a significant impact on Montgomery’s fate. The Trump administration pushed to restart federal executions for the first time since 2003, and resumed carrying them out last year. It has since carried out 10 federal executions, the most in a single year in the U.S. in decades. But President-elect Joe Biden opposes capital punishment, has pledged to push to eliminate the federal death penalty and is expected to pause executions.

Montgomery, 52, was convicted in 2007 of strangling a Missouri woman who was eight months pregnant, and cutting the baby from her abdomen. The infant survived and was raised by her father.

Montgomery’s execution date was initially delayed after two of her lawyers fell ill with the coronavirus after traveling to visit her in prison.

The Justice Department is likely to ask the Supreme Court to intervene. The justices have rejected previous attempts to stop the Trump administration from carrying out federal executions using a new lethal-injection protocol.

The order from the full U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit reversed an initial three-judge panel decision that had allowed the execution to proceed.

Writing for the panel majority, Judge Gregory Katsas rejected Montgomery’s claim that when it comes to scheduling executions, the federal government must follow that law of the state in which the death row inmate was convicted. Montgomery’s lawyers argue that her date is inconsistent with Missouri law and violates the Federal Death Penalty Act.

The full court sided with Judge Patricia A. Millett, who dissented in the panel ruling, and noted that Missouri law requires 90 days between the scheduling of an execution and the execution itself.

Four judges, including three nominated by President Trump, indicated they would not have granted the stay.

Judges Cornelia T.L. Pillard and Merrick Garland, who has been nominated as Biden’s attorney general, did not participate in the ruling by the full court.

The stay of execution gives the D.C. Circuit time to consider whether federal law governing executions requires the government to follow Missouri’s 90-day notice requirement. The order says oral argument will be scheduled after Jan. 29.

Montgomery’s lawyer Kelley Henry said in a statement Tuesday that the court “was correct to accept this appeal because it is a question that keeps coming up in these cases and the lower courts are split on the issue.”

A Justice Department spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.