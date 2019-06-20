A U.S. Secret Service officer stands outside the White House during a lockdown Wednesday after a man dropped a backpack and tried to jump a bike rack on Pennsylvania Avenue. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

A Pennsylvania man who climbed over a fence onto White House grounds Friday has been charged with misdemeanor federal and District counts of unlawful entry of a restricted building or grounds, prosecutors said.

Dayton Hershey, 21, of Paradise, Pa., was detained after crossing a barrier on the northwest side of the Treasury Building fence along Pennsylvania Avenue shortly after 9 p.m. Friday, police said.

Prosecutors filed a criminal information against Hershey, Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Danielle Rosborough of the District told a court Thursday, a type of charging document in which a defendant waives indictment and that can signal a plea deal.

At a hearing, U.S. Magistrate Robin N. Meriweather of Washington granted a government motion to hold Hershey 30 days for a competency evaluation by the U.S. Bureau of Prisons based on the results of a preliminary psychiatric screening.

Assistant Federal Defender David W. Bos did not object but asked the court to demand that prosecutors comply with a 30-day deadline to evaluate Hershey or dismiss the case, arguing that he has no criminal history and likely faces less than six months’ prison time for misdemeanor offenses.

In an affidavit, U.S. Secret Service Officer Robert King wrote that Hershey told officers that “voices in his head told him to” jump the fence and that he was “on a covert mission” to tell the president about “‘Project Armageddon’ and that the Mariana [sic] Trench was going to crack in 9-10 years.”

Meriweather set a status hearing for July 12.

Separately, Meriweather ordered Antoine Blount Jr. of Forest Hills, N.Y., held three days for a preliminary hearing on an unlawful entry charge after authorities say he dropped a backpack and tried to jump a bike rack along the sidewalk on Pennsylvania Avenue NW near the White House on Wednesday.

