Dec. 13, 2020 at 5:22 p.m. UTC

A man was killed early Sunday in a single-vehicle crash in Annandale, according to Fairfax County police.

The crash occurred on Little River Turnpike near the Northern Virginia Community College campus, police said.

Police are investigating the death of the driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle. The crash closed the eastbound lanes of the turnpike at Lake Drive, police said.